In letter to govt OTTs pledge self-regulation and responsible creation

Amid increasing scrutiny from regulators, over-the-top (OTT) platforms have reaffirmed their commitment to self-regulation in a letter to the Centre, according to a report by Mint.



The Internet and Mobile Association of India and the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation submitted the letter on behalf of the industry, outlining their long-term goals and responsibilities, such as implementing age-based classifications for shows and films and fortifying self-regulatory organisations.



Industry experts have indicated that recent shows like Kohrra and Rana Naidu have raised concerns in certain circles.



These video-streaming platforms are also apprehensive about a consultation paper proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to regulate OTT services. Furthermore, it remains unclear whether amendments to the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill necessitate a re-evaluation of age classifications.



These video-streaming platforms are also apprehensive about a consultation paper proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to regulate OTT services. Furthermore, it remains unclear whether amendments to the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill necessitate a re-evaluation of age classifications.



The legal head of one streaming service noted that there has been a surge in complaints regarding content due to increased OTT consumption following the Covid-19 pandemic. The objective is to strike a balance between creative freedom and sensitivity. There are also concerns surrounding the Trai consultation paper specifically for technology applications.



Moreover, the platforms remain uncertain whether films shown on secondary platforms require approval from a censor board.

In the wake of the Tandav incident, the legal head mentioned that platforms are exercising caution with the intent to avoid offending any sentiments.







Subhash Bhutoria, founder and managing partner of Law SB, commented that OTT platforms have reiterated the terms set out in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. He mentioned that monitoring the enormous volume of content on these platforms is a significant challenge that requires substantial time and resources, particularly when over 57 OTT platforms are operational in India.

An executive from an OTT platform also suggested that many platforms could improve age-gating and access controls.



About the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021:



The rules establish a regulatory framework for online publishers of news and current affairs content, as well as curated audio-visual material. Introduced in 2021, these regulations aim to hold social media and internet companies more accountable for the content disseminated on their platforms.