Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.33%)
65099.97 + 213.46
Nifty (0.34%)
19331.35 + 65.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.17%)
5498.35 + 63.55
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
38703.70 + 232.45
Nifty Bank (0.67%)
44528.00 + 296.55
Heatmap

In letter to govt OTTs pledge self-regulation and responsible creation

OTT platforms are also worried about the impact of a consultation paper proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on regulation

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

The platforms remain uncertain whether films shown on secondary platforms require approval from a censor board (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid increasing scrutiny from regulators, over-the-top (OTT) platforms have reaffirmed their commitment to self-regulation in a letter to the Centre, according to a report by Mint.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India and the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation submitted the letter on behalf of the industry, outlining their long-term goals and responsibilities, such as implementing age-based classifications for shows and films and fortifying self-regulatory organisations.

Industry experts have indicated that recent shows like Kohrra and Rana Naidu have raised concerns in certain circles.

These video-streaming platforms are also apprehensive about a consultation paper proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to regulate OTT services. Furthermore, it remains unclear whether amendments to the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill necessitate a re-evaluation of age classifications.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming movies, web series in September 2023 you can't miss

The legal head of one streaming service noted that there has been a surge in complaints regarding content due to increased OTT consumption following the Covid-19 pandemic. The objective is to strike a balance between creative freedom and sensitivity. There are also concerns surrounding the Trai consultation paper specifically for technology applications.

Moreover, the platforms remain uncertain whether films shown on secondary platforms require approval from a censor board.

Also Read

Viewership of premium videos up in India, Disney+ Hotstar most dominant

Trai to start consultation on regulation of OTT apps soon: Report

Telecom regulator to meet OTT cos on action against phishing, spam calls

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon G-series chips for handheld gaming devices

Gen AI more of assistant, hard to say if can operate standalone: Salesforce

Massive fan of digital infrastructure India has built: Adobe CEO Narayen

FSS announces launch of its new payments technology platform 'Blaze'

AI can free up people for more productive jobs: Global tech leaders


In the wake of the Tandav incident, the legal head mentioned that platforms are exercising caution with the intent to avoid offending any sentiments.
 
Subhash Bhutoria, founder and managing partner of Law SB, commented that OTT platforms have reiterated the terms set out in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. He mentioned that monitoring the enormous volume of content on these platforms is a significant challenge that requires substantial time and resources, particularly when over 57 OTT platforms are operational in India.

Also Read: 32-year-old man dies of heart attack while on way to watch Gadar 2

An executive from an OTT platform also suggested that many platforms could improve age-gating and access controls.

About the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021:

The rules establish a regulatory framework for online publishers of news and current affairs content, as well as curated audio-visual material. Introduced in 2021, these regulations aim to hold social media and internet companies more accountable for the content disseminated on their platforms.
Topics : OTT users video streaming information technology BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon