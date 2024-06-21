Elden Ring videogame gets Shadow of the Erdtree expansion in India: Details

Japanese video game developer FromSoftware is now rolling out the “Shadow of the Erdtree” game expansion for its Elden Ring videogame. Touted as the largest expansion to date by the company, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree brings an entire new storyline, new weapons, skills and equipment along with increased players Role playing freedom.

Shadow of the Erdtree is available as a downloadable content (DLC) for the Elden Ring game and requires the base game to be playable. The video game is supported on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox series X and Series S alongside PCs.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Price and availability

Shadow of the Edtree expansion is now available for the Elden Ring video game across console and PCs in India. The DLC is available in standard expansion version and in a Premium Bundle. While the standard version offers new story, weapons, in-game items and new characters, the Premium Bundle comes with a Digital artbook and original soundtrack.

According to the listing on videogame library platform Steam, the Shadow of the Edtree expansion DLC is priced at Rs 2,399 for standard version and Rs 2,999 for premium bundle.

Prices for the console version can differ but will be across the same line as the PC version. Additionally, FromSoftware has said that a single download code for the expansion can be used on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Details

FromSoftware said that the Shadow of the Erdtree video game expansion takes players beyond the Lands Between to explore the Land of Shadows which is a completely new set up for the Elden Ring game. Players will have the capability of travelling back and forth between the maps. The DLC will also add new weapons, equipment, weapon skills and magic which were not previously found with the standard version of the game. The expansion also brings new enemies, boss encounters and plotlines.

As for the new storyline, the developer said that guided by Empyrean Miquella, players are beckoned to the Land of Shadows, a place obscured by the Erdtree. In this new world, players discover the dark secrets of the world as they meet others who follow in Miquella’s footsteps with ulterior motives.