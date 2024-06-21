Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, unveils Yellow colour variant

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now offered in four colour option - Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black - at Rs 129,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung India on June 21 introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra in a new Titanium Yellow colour option. Alongside, the India unit of the South Korean electronics maker announced bank cashback, upgrade offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment across all models of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The smartphone is now offered in four colour options – Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black – and three RAM and storage configurations at Rs 129,999 onwards. Check the details below:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price and offers
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999
12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999

Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 while purchasing the smartphone using select bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 6,000 on top of the exchange value on trade-in deals. For customers not opting for the bank cashback, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals. Or, customers can avail up to 24-month no-cost EMI and an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 6,000 in trade-in deals.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Construction: Titanium frame
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68
  • Weight: 232g
  • Thickness: 8.6mm
Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Flagship smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon