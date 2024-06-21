Hindustan Zinc, AEsir Tech tie up for developing next-gen zinc batteries

The MoU is in line with the company's efforts towards exploring emerging applications of zinc. (Representative Image)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday said it has partnered with US-based AEsir Technologies, Inc for development of next-generation zinc batteries.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AEsir Technologies, Inc., a company that specialises in next-generation zinc battery technologies, to be the preferred supplier of zinc, a key raw material, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a statement.

The MoU is in line with the company's efforts towards exploring emerging applications of zinc in the clean energy transition, it said, adding that zinc batteries are revolutionising energy storage due to their corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, recyclability, stability and environmental friendliness.

"This partnership with AEsir Technologies is yet another step in our ongoing developmental work in the emerging clean technology space.

"By providing high-quality zinc for cutting-edge energy storage, we are opening sophisticated new avenues for environmentally friendly solutions for a greener tomorrow," HZL Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

AEsir Technologies CEO and Co-Founder, Randy Moore said energy storage is at the forefront of every major innovation in the energy transition space and "zinc batteries are the best story around energy storage".

"...This collaboration with Hindustan Zinc provides us with critical raw material for the development of next-gen nickel-zinc batteries," Moore added.

AESir's Nickel Zinc (NiZn) batteries have proven dependable and successful in the high-end defence sector, including aerospace and marine, renewable energy and critical infrastructure for data centres and 5G telecom, the statement said.

Zinc-based batteries have emerged as a compelling alternative to other modern energy storage solutions, delivering higher power at lower costs with minimal maintenance and longer life spans of up to 20 years. This makes them ideal for large-scale energy storage in industrial settings, it added.