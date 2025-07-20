Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Baby Grok: Elon Musk's xAI plans to launch child-friendly AI app soon

Baby Grok: Elon Musk's xAI plans to launch child-friendly AI app soon

Elon Musk's announcement of a new app could help the company pivot away from the recent controversies

A child-friendly version could also give the chatbot a competitive edge, as most rivals are yet to launch dedicated apps for youngsters.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his AI firm xAI is planning to launch a child-friendly version of chatbot Grok. The app, named 'Baby Grok', is likely to build upon Grok's capabilities, but with stricter safeguards and curated content to suit younger audiences.
 
"We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content," Musk said in an X post on Sunday (IST). The move signals Musk’s intention to expand AI usage into the domain of child education and entertainment, while addressing growing concerns about children's exposure to AI.

Moving away from controversies

Grok recently came under intense scrutiny following a controversy involving antisemitic content. While responding to some targeted commands, Grok praised the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Grok called Hitler "the best person" to handle "anti-white hate". These comments had sparked widespread outrage. 
 
 
Musk’s announcement of a new app could help the company pivot away from the recent controversies, especially when it comes to protecting young users.

Ahead of the curve

A child-friendly version could also give the chatbot a competitive edge, as most rivals are yet to launch dedicated apps for youngsters. Grok competes with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Recently, the chatbot has been more deeply integrated into Musk’s social network platform X, where it publicly engages with users.

Expanding domains

Earlier this month, xAI also unveiled 'Grok for Government', an initiative aimed at developing AI solutions tailored for US government agencies. The project focuses on creating intelligent, agentic workflows to support various administrative and security functions. According to media reports, xAI stated that the program will bring its advanced AI capabilities to federal, local, state, and national security customers, signalling the firm's growing interest in public sector partnerships.

New updates

On July 9, xAI released its latest version of the AI chatbot -- Grok 4. According to xAI, Grok 4 is the most intelligent AI model in the world. Grok 4 includes native tool use and real-time search integration, the company said. We utilised Colossus, our 200,000 GPU cluster, to run reinforcement learning training that refines Grok's reasoning abilities at pretraining scale, the firm added.

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

