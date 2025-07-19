Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India's first semiconductor chip to be unveiled in 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's first semiconductor chip to be unveiled in 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The union minister said, as part of the India AI Mission, free datasets and others are being uploaded and as many as one million people are being trained in the use of AI

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw also said India would be among the top two economies in the world by 2047 | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the country's first domestically produced semiconductor chip is expected to be released this year.

Speaking at the 85th foundation day celebrations of Keshav Memorial Educational Society here on Friday, he said India is poised to become a significant global player in the semiconductor industry.

Today, some of the most complex chips are designed in cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram and Chennai, he said.

"Now, we are starting the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. We have already approved six semiconductor plants. Their construction is going on. We will have the first Made in India chip in 2025," he said.

 

The union minister said, as part of the India AI Mission, free datasets and others are being uploaded. As many as one million people are being trained in the use of AI.

Vaishnaw also said India would be among the top two economies in the world by 2047.

Noting that the world is going through a big change, he said the western countries which were dominating the economy are now being replaced by the "eastern hemisphere".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tech Wrap July 18

Tech Wrap July 18: Dell Alienware laptops, OnePlus Pad 3, EA Sports FC 26

Firefly Video model's new features

Adobe Firefly adds AI sound, avatars, and motion tools for video creation

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3 goes on sale in India from September: Unboxing, specs, more

iOS 26's call screening feature (Image: Apple)

iOS 26: Apple to curb spam calls and messages on iPhones with these tools

IQOO Z10R

iQOO Z10R with MediaTek 7400, 50MP camera to launch on July 24 in India

Topics : Artificial intelligence Ashwini Vaishnaw semiconductor semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon