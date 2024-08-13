Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Elon Musk's interview of Donald Trump hit by DDos attack. Know what it is

The interview of the former President of the US got delayed because of the DDos attack. The attack uses compromised computer systems to generate excess internet traffic to attack the server

In a recent interview with Elon Musk (Left), Donald Trump praised global leaders like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un while criticising President Joe Biden, claiming his leadership could have prevented the Ukraine invasion. Image: X

In a recent interview with Elon Musk (Left), Donald Trump praised global leaders like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un while criticising President Joe Biden, claiming his leadership could have prevented the Ukraine invasion. Image: X

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's interview of former US President Donald Trump on X was disrupted by a cyber attack. The interview was scheduled for 8PM ET but started after a 40 minutes delay. It also marked the return of the Republican presidential candidate to X after being banned in 2021.

Elon Musk has said that X had faced a DDos attack. "There appears to be a massive DDos attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," Elon Musk posted on X.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is DDos attack

DDos attack stands for Distributed Denial of Service Attack and it overloads a specific server or network with excess internet traffic to disrupt its normal flow of operations. DDos attacks use various compromised computer systems to generate traffic to attack and target other computer systems or networks.

Cloudflare, a cloud cybersecurity company describes it as “a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic.”

A DDos attack can last for hours or days. DDoS attacks are conducted with networks of Internet-connected machines. These networks consist of computers and other devices (such as IoT devices) which have been infected with malware, allowing them to be controlled remotely by an attacker, according to Cloudflare. 

Also Read

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

What is DDoS attack? Cyber threat hits X before Trump's interview with Musk

Trump praises Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un in Elon Musk interview: Key remarks

Trump calls Kamala Harris 'phony', Elon Musk offers to host her on X

Here's how Musk uses his 'free speech' platform to amplify views worldwide

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Cyber Attack Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon