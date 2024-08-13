Business Standard
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launching in India on August 20: Expected specifications

OnePlus has also released a teaser image for the Buds Pro 3 revealing that the earbuds could get a rounded charging case with a leather-like finish

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

China’s OnePlus has announced that its next generation Buds Pro wireless earbuds will be launched in India on August 20. In a press note released by the company, OnePlus stated that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will offer “the best audio experience OnePlus has ever delivered”.

Although OnePlus did not confirm any specification detail about the upcoming flagship audio product, the company said that the One Plus Buds Pro 3 will elevate the features that the company previously offered on the OnePlus Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2. More details about the device will be announced in the coming days.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Expected specifications

Ahead of its launch later this month, details about the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have surfaced on the Internet. According to a report by Smartprix, the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will feature dual-drivers with a 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. Additionally, the earbuds are expected to feature active noise cancelling (ANC) up to 50dB. Alongside standard Bluetooth codecs such as Sub-band Coding (SBC), the flagship earbuds from OnePlus are expected to get support for lossless audio with Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC).

As for the battery life, the Oneplus Buds Pro 3 will reportedly offer up to 43 hours of on-battery time with the charging case. Additionally, it could get support for quick charging. The buds are expected to be rated IP55 for resistance against dust and water ingress.

OnePlus has released a teaser image for the Buds Pro 3 suggesting that the earbuds will get a rounded charging case. The image also reveals a leather-like texture on the case.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

