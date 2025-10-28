Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia 0.1 to rival Wikipedia: What's different

Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia 0.1 to rival Wikipedia: What's different

Elon Musk's xAI has introduced Grokipedia 0.1 - an AI-generated digital encyclopedia aiming to compete with the human-edited Wikipedia, promising more transparency

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CEO of xAI, Elon Musk, has unveiled Grokipedia, an AI-generated digital encyclopaedia to rival Wikipedia. In a post on X announcing the new platform Musk said that Grokipedia version 0.1 is now live and “better than Wikipedia” already. He indicated that the company is also working on Version 1.0 which will be “10x better.”
 
Till now, Musk has publicly alleged Wikipedia of favouring certain political ideologies, which he says prompted him to create this alternative. According to him, the goal of Grokipedia is to deliver “the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”
 

Grokipedia 0.1: What do we know

According to a report by Forbes, Grokipedia launched with over 885,000 articles, significantly fewer than Wikipedia’s 7 million. While Wikipedia relies on human contributors and editors, Musk’s version consists entirely of content generated and “fact-checked” by xAI’s Grok.

Grokipedia currently doesn’t permit users to make edits, though Musk mentioned that users will be “able to ask Grok to add/modify/delete articles and it will either take the action or tell you it won’t and why.”
 
At this stage, several Grok entries are derived from Wikipedia and include notices such as “The content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License.” Forbes also pointed out that some articles appear to have been copied almost word-for-word, though Musk stated on X that this issue is expected to be resolved by the end of the year.

Grokipedia vs Wikipedia: Key differences

Key differences between Grokipedia and Wikipedia are:
  • Grokipedia’s articles are primarily created or compiled by the Grok AI model, while Wikipedia’s content is written and updated by human volunteers.
  • Wikipedia allows open editing, includes a visible revision history, and operates under community oversight; in contrast, Grokipedia restricts user edits and does not yet provide full clarity about who makes changes.
  • Wikipedia contains millions of entries in multiple languages and receives thousands of edits daily, while Grokipedia launched with fewer than a million articles and remains in its v0.1 stage.

Topics : Elon Musk Artificial intelligence Wikipedia Technology

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

