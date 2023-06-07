Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India, here's all you need to know



The key features of this latest Samsung Galaxy F54 5G are its 108MP no shake camera, 6000mAH battery, Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display, and much more. Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of its “most premium Galaxy F series smartphone”, Galaxy F54 5G, in India. The new smartphone comes with the iconic Galaxy signature design giving it a sleek and aesthetic look.



Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is exclusively available for pre-order at Flipkart and Samsung's official website. Buyers need to pre-reserve the order by paying Rs 999. This amount will be deducted at the time of final payment. The users will also be eligible for benefits worth Rs 2,000. On the launch, Raju Pullan, senior vice president at Samsung India said, “At Samsung, our mission is to empower our customers’ lives through powerful devices. The launch of Galaxy F54 5G signifies our unwavering dedication to meaningful innovation, enabling users to unlock their full potential. With features such as Nightography and Astrolapse, combined with an unmatched 120 Hz Super AMOLED+ display, 6000 mAh battery and 4 generations of OS updates, we are ensuring a revolutionary user experience with Galaxy F54 5G.”

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Features

The latest Samsung smartphone has some really good features:

The smartphone also supports ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the main and selfie cameras. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has a 108MP no shake camera with Nightography features to capture stunning pictures and videos in low lights.



The device comes with a long-lasting 6000 mAH battery with a 25W Super-Fast Charging feature. The latest Samsung device has a massive 6.7” sAMOLED+ 120 Hz display for an immersive viewing experience. The big screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate.



The device is powered by Exynos 1380 5nm processor offering more power and speed for multitasking. The popular Astrolapse feature from the Galaxy S23 series is also added in the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G device.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Availability, price and offers

The latest Samsung device comes in two colours, Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver, and they come with a new 8+256 GB variant. The device will be available on Flipkart and the official Samsung website. The device will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 27,999 with selected bank cards. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI while purchasing the device.