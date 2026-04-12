Follower to leader: India's AI application shifts reshape tech landscape
India emerges as a leader in AI's application layer, with startups driving real-world deployment, enterprise adoption and revenue generation, says SenseAI Ventures
Shivani Shinde
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The artificial intelligence landscape is shifting away from models and infrastructure towards deployment as the technology translates into products, enterprise workflows and revenue, according to a report by SenseAI Ventures.