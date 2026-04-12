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Follower to leader: India's AI application shifts reshape tech landscape

India emerges as a leader in AI's application layer, with startups driving real-world deployment, enterprise adoption and revenue generation, says SenseAI Ventures

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Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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The artificial intelligence landscape is shifting away from models and infrastructure towards deployment as the technology translates into products, enterprise workflows and revenue, according to a report by SenseAI Ventures. 
The report challenges the conventional view of India as a follower in the global AI race, positioning the country instead as a
key driver of the AI application layer — the stage where commercial value is captured. The report is based on an alalysis of
over 1,200 Indian AI startups alongside global investment and enterprise adoption trends.
 
 
Topics : Artificial intelligence start ups india startup