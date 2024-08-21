Motorola to launch Razr 50 flip-type foldable in India soon: What to expect

China’s Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its affordable flip-style foldable smartphone, the Razr 50, in India soon. Unveiled in June as part of the Razr 50 series, the baseline model did not initially launch in India alongside the Ultra model, which was released on July 4. However, the more affordable Razr 50 is now expected to arrive in India shortly.
Motorola Razr 50: Details
The Razr 50 features a large 3.6-inch FullHD pOLED cover display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED foldable panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of on-board storage.
For imaging, the device includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The front-facing camera is the same 32MP shooter found in the Ultra model. The Razr 50 is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless charging at 30W and 15W, respectively.
Motorola Razr 50: Specifications
Main Display: 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
Cover Display: 3.6-inch pOLED, 1066 x 1056 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4
Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 2
Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 13MP Ultra-wide
Front camera: 32MP
Battery: 4200mAh
Charging: 30W wired, 15W wireless
OS: Android 14
For context, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is offered in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration in India at Rs 99,999. The flip-style foldable phone comes bundled with Moto Buds Plus earphones.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Specifications
Main Display: 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
Cover Display: 4-inch pOLED, 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2400nits peak brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0
Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP telephoto (2x zoom)
Front camera: 32MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse charging
OS: Android 14