Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola to launch Razr 50 flip-type foldable in India soon: What to expect

Motorola to launch Razr 50 flip-type foldable in India soon: What to expect

Motorola India has announced the upcoming launch of the Razr 50 in India through a post on X. The new model will feature a 3.6-inch FullHD pOLED cover display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its affordable flip-style foldable smartphone, the Razr 50, in India soon. Unveiled in June as part of the Razr 50 series, the baseline model did not initially launch in India alongside the Ultra model, which was released on July 4. However, the more affordable Razr 50 is now expected to arrive in India shortly.

Motorola Razr 50: Details
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Razr 50 features a large 3.6-inch FullHD pOLED cover display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED foldable panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of on-board storage.

For imaging, the device includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The front-facing camera is the same 32MP shooter found in the Ultra model. The Razr 50 is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless charging at 30W and 15W, respectively.

Motorola Razr 50: Specifications

Main Display: 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' with titanium body in the works: Report

iQOO Z9s

iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro launching today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

iOS 18 developer beta 7 could be last before general rollout with iPhone 16

Open AI

OpenAI to allow corporates to customise its most powerful AI model

Tech wrap Aug 20

Tech wrap Aug 20: India-made iPhone 16 Pro, Sony Bravia 9 mini LED TV, more

Cover Display: 3.6-inch pOLED, 1066 x 1056 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4
Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 2
Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 13MP Ultra-wide
Front camera: 32MP
Battery: 4200mAh
Charging: 30W wired, 15W wireless
OS: Android 14

For context, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is offered in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration in India at Rs 99,999. The flip-style foldable phone comes bundled with Moto Buds Plus earphones.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Specifications

Main Display: 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
Cover Display: 4-inch pOLED, 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2400nits peak brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage:  512GB UFS 4.0
Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP telephoto (2x zoom)
Front camera: 32MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse charging
OS: Android 14

Also Read

Motorola Moto G45 5G

Motorola launches Moto g45 5G smartphone in India: Check price, specs, more

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, more

Tech wrap Aug 01

Tech wrap Aug 1: Motorola Edge 50, Apple Intelligence, POCO M6 Plus, more

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 with IP68 rating and military grade durability launched

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon Technologies to open new Chennai facility for top notebook brands

Topics : Motorola Motorola India Motorola phones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon