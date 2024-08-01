Motorola Edge 50 with IP68 rating and military grade durability launched

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola launched the Edge 50 smartphone in India on August 1. The smartphone is touted by the maker as the world’s slimmest IP68 MIL-810H military graded certified durable smartphone, which can withstand dust, dirt and sand along with submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Here is all you need to know about the Motorola Edge 50:

Motorola Edge 50: Price, availability, and offers

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999 Colours: Jungle Green and Peach Fuzz, Koala Grey

The Motorola Edge 50 is set to go on sale from August 8, 12PM onwards. The smartphone will be available for purchase online on Motorola India official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. It will also be available at retail stores such as Reliance Digital.

As for introductory offers, Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank and IDFC First bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) up to 9 months, starting at Rs 2,889 per month, from leading banks is being offered.

Motorola Edge 50: Details

The Motorola Edge 50 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering for protection against scratches and smudges. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 accelerated edition, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Support for reverse power charging is also offered. The Motorola Edge 50 is powered by Android 14 and the company has assured two operating system upgrades and three years of security updates.

The smartphone features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. In terms of connectivity, 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support is offered.

For imaging, the device features a 50-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony - LYTIA 700C) with optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro vision and a 10MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom. Motorola said that it is introducing a new auto night vision feature, which will allow the users to capture low-light shots 15x faster than the previous generation. At the front, there is a 32MP camera.

Like other Edge series smartphones, the Edge 50 comes with Motorola’s own suite of artificial intelligence features called moto ai. Motorola said that the Adaptive Stabilization will automatically adjust to the user's movement while recording a video. In addition, AI tools, such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur are offered. AI features also include style sync with AI generative theming and magic canvas with text to prompt image generation.

Hello UI features include Smart connect, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces and Moto Unplugged. Moto Premium Care for after sale service benefits is also offered.

Motorola Edge 50: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch HD pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon7 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony - LYTIA 700C) with OIS + 13MP Ultrawide angle + 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

OS: Android 14

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 68W wired, 15W wireless