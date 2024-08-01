Tech wrap Aug 1: Motorola Edge 50, Apple Intelligence, POCO M6 Plus, more

Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot Plus AI laptops launched in India

US-based PC maker Dell on August 1 launched the enterprise-oriented Latitude 7455 laptop in India. Based on Windows 11 on ARM, the laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite platform. It is among the first wave of laptops for businesses and professionals based on Microsoft Copilot+ platform, which earmarks artificial intelligence features that leverages the on-device processing capabilities of the Qualcomm chip. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Motorola Edge 50 with IP68 rating and military grade durability launched

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola launched the Edge 50 smartphone in India on August 1. The smartphone is touted by the maker as the world’s slimmest IP68 MIL-810H military graded certified durable smartphone, which can withstand dust, dirt and sand along with submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Xiaomi’s spinoff smartphone brand POCO on August 1 launched the M6 Plus 5G smartphone in India along with the Buds X1 wireless. An addition to the M-series lineup, the smartphone features a glass with a ring flash design and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE chipset. The Buds X1 are budget offerings with support for hybrid noise cancellation and multiple sound profiles.

Apple has released iOS 18.1 developer beta, packed with an initial set of Apple Intelligence features, along with iPadOS 18.1 beta and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. The initial set of Apple intelligence features include writing tools, revamped Siri, transcription, and much more. Apple has said that some AI features will be available later. However, not all devices support Apple Intelligence despite being eligible for these platforms.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available for purchase in open sale in India. The second-generation tablet from the Chinese electronics maker is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, thereby bringing artificial intelligence features for improved productivity experience. Like the first-generation model, the Pad 2 is offered in Wi-Fi connectivity, but with the option for cellular data sharing when paired and connected with a supported OnePlus smartphone. The tablet also boasts connect sync feature, which simplifies data sharing with supported OnePlus devices. Alongside the Pad 2, OnePlus introduced the supported accessories such as the Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard.

If you were to walk into your nearest electronics store to buy a Sony TV, chances are you would get confused by how different models are named. Take the X90 or X95, for example. Don’t confuse them with the A95 or A90, please. The X series are LED televisions, while the A series are higher-end OLED televisions.