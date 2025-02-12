Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect from Samsung's upcoming ultra-thin phone

Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect from Samsung's upcoming ultra-thin phone

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be 5.84mm thick and weigh 162g, likely due to a smaller 3900mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge may be slimmer than previously anticipated. According to a report by Smartprix, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was previewed at last month's Galaxy Unpacked event, is expected to measure just 5.84mm in thickness. Additionally, it may be lighter than the standard Galaxy S25 models due to adjustments in battery capacity and camera configuration.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect
 
The report suggests that Samsung initially planned for the Galaxy S25 Edge to feature a triple-camera set-up, similar to other Galaxy S25 models. However, the company opted for a new design with a dual-camera system, resulting in a slimmer profile of 5.84mm—significantly thinner than the previously anticipated 6.4mm.
 
 
The Edge model is expected to feature a larger display than the base Galaxy S25, approaching the 6.7-inch screen size of the Plus variant. Despite the increased screen size, it is expected to weigh around 162g, similar to the base model. This is likely due to trade-offs in battery capacity, as the S25 Edge is expected to feature a 3,900mAh battery, which is smaller than the ones used in other S25 models.
 
In terms of cameras, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the one in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the series, it is expected to feature only a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, omitting a dedicated telephoto camera.
 
While Samsung has not officially revealed a launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge, it is expected to debut in April or May this year, possibly alongside Samsung's upcoming Android XR-powered VR headset.

More From This Section

PremiumInternet Day, World Internet Day

Safer Internet Day: With AI usage peaking, how safe are you online

PremiumFintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Fintech firm CheQ aims to check boxes for every credit need

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let users link social media profiles on their account

Sony State of Play

Sony State of Play on Feb 12: These video games could be coming to PS5 soon

Apple iPhone SE 3, MacBook Air, and Vision Pro

Apple may launch iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air M4, and more in February: Report

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Samsung India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon