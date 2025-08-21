Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / CERT-In issues a warning for Google Chrome on desktop users: Know why

CERT-In issues a warning for Google Chrome on desktop users: Know why

A new CERT-In advisory warns Chrome users on Windows, Mac, and Linux of a flaw that allows remote hackers to run malicious code

Chrome

Chrome(Photo: Reuters)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for people who use Google Chrome on desktops. CERT-In, in an advisory, warned users regarding a vulnerability in Chrome that can allow a remote user to execute arbitrary code on systems. CERT-In has issued a ‘High’ severity warning for this vulnerability.

Who is affected by this?

  • Users running Google Chrome versions prior to 139.0.7258.138/.139 for Windows and Mac.
  • Users running Google Chrome versions prior to 139.0.7258.138 for Linux.

What’s the alert about?

In simpler words, CERT-In’s advisory means that a hacker sitting remotely could trick Chrome into running harmful commands on your system. This means that if you visit a malicious website or open a crafted link, the attacker could gain control over parts of your computer, install malware, steal data, or crash your system.
 
 
This not only poses a risk for disruption in services but also brings the risk of your entire system getting compromised, where a hacker can exploit it to extract the information that they need.

Also Read

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft limits Chinese firms' early access to cybersecurity flaw data

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

WazirX secures majority creditors' nod for revised scheme of arrangement

cyber fraud

US suspects Russian involvement in breach of Federal Court filing system

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Apart from Bhubaneswar, 4 cities to be developed as digital hubs: Odisha CM

Mitigata

Mitigata raises $5.9 million to scale cyber resilience platform in Indiapremium

How to protect yourself from this?

According to the advisory from CERT-In, there is only one possible way to keep protected against this vulnerability. CERT-In has asked affected users to install the latest Google Chrome update, as provided by the US technology giant.
In related news, earlier in July, CERT-In issued a high-severity advisory warning users of multiple vulnerabilities across Microsoft Windows, Office, Azure, SQL Server, and other products. The flaws could have let attackers gain elevated privileges, steal sensitive data, execute remote code, or bypass security protections, potentially leading to spoofing, system tampering, or denial-of-service attacks. CERT-In urged both individuals and enterprises to apply Microsoft’s latest security patches immediately, noting that while no active exploitation was reported, the risks remained significant if systems were left unpatched.

More From This Section

Switching from iPhone to Android

Google Pixel 10 series makes it easier to switch from iPhone: Here's how

Google Pixel 10

Pixel 10 series: Magic Cue to Camera Coach, Gemini AI features explained

Google Pixel 10

Pixel 10: Watch hands-on video, check specs, pricing and pre-order benefits

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL: The Pro duo pack the best of Google, Android, Tensor

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

ROG Xbox Ally, Ally X handhelds to launch on Oct 16, coming to India later

Topics : cybersecurity Cyberattacks Google Chrome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon