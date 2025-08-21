Garena Free Fire Max: August 21 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for August 21, allowing players to unlock exclusive rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.
These codes are time-sensitive and come with limited usage, so it’s best to claim them quickly before they expire.
Here’s a list of the active codes along with simple instructions on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 21 are:
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will find their rewards directly in the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
The codes often provide access to limited-time content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for about twelve hours, so players should claim them quickly before they expire.