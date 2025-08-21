Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 21 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 21 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 21. Here is a detailed guide that may be followed to redeem today's codes and win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for August 21, allowing players to unlock exclusive rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and come with limited usage, so it’s best to claim them quickly before they expire.
 
Here’s a list of the active codes along with simple instructions on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 21 are:
  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
 

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnav

Online gaming Bill puts no liability on gamers: Union Minister Vaishnawpremium

online gaming

EPWA urges PMO to reconsider ban on real money games, seeks framework

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

COD Black Ops 7 release date revealed: Pre-orders live now, check benefits

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Black Myth Wukong gets a sequel: Watch Black Myth Zhong Kui trailer here

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 20: Here is how you can win Swordsman backpack

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will find their rewards directly in the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
 
The codes often provide access to limited-time content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for about twelve hours, so players should claim them quickly before they expire.

More From This Section

Apple iPhone 16E

iPhone 16 wears export crown as Samsung's Galaxy A Series muscles in

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

IdeaForge Technology launches Q6V2 GEO drone for advanced mapping uses

Tech Wrap August 20

Tech wrap Aug 20: Pixel 10 series, Lava Play Ultra 5G, HP Omen 16, and more

Google Pixel 10 series

Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here

Anthropic Claude 3 model

Anthropic's Claude AI can exit abusive or harmful conversations: Here's why

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon