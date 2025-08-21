Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MeitY blocked 1,300 illegal gaming sites but offshore firms still thrive

MeitY blocked 1,300 illegal gaming sites but offshore firms still thrive

Despite MeitY blocking nearly 1,300 illegal gaming sites, offshore betting and gambling platforms continue to operate in India through apps, VPNs and social media channels

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Executives said the industry had co-operated with the government in cracking down on offshore entities in recent months. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) issuing 1,298 directions between 2022 and 2024 to block online betting, gambling, and gaming websites, executives from real money gaming firms allege that non-compliant offshore platforms continued to thrive in India. 
 
Additionally, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), in a note published in March, said it had blocked 357 non-compliant offshore RMG entities, with 700 more under scrutiny.
 
With the ban on homegrown RMG platforms, offshore entities are expected to thrive, cornering the entire Indian market through a web of channels on social media messaging platforms and proliferation of these apps operated from regulatory havens. 
   
“The cracking down on offshore platforms led us to believe that the centre was focussed on curbing these operators by working with the homegrown industry as partners. There were risk and analytics people advising the government on illegal money flows and suspicious behaviour,” an executive with knowledge of the matter said, requesting anonymity. 
 
Executives added that the industry co-operated with the government on cracking down the offshore entities during the past few months. Offshore entities continued to promote their services through outdoor advertising, despite government orders to block them, they said.

Also Read

poker, betting, nazara

Nazara may write down PokerBaazi stake amid looming online betting ban

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 21: How to win Kar98K's Silvermoon Tide skin

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 21 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

online gaming

Money gaming industry may be forced to fold as Centre goes all in on banpremium

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Black Myth Wukong gets a sequel: Watch Black Myth Zhong Kui trailer here

 
Executives noted that bans on legitimate operators in states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu pushed RMG activity towards offshore companies in the past. 
 
They cautioned that after a complete ban is imposed on companies in India, there could be a rise in instances of financial distress and money laundering, since offshore entities are immune to regulatory scrutiny. “The demand does not evaporate because of this ban, the demand is still there. It's just that a different set of operators will be available now to fulfill that,” an executive said. 
 
PRAHAR's (Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Addressal) July 2024 survey of 2,500 gamers in Telangana—where RMG has been banned for eight years—found more than 94 per cent of players still accessing offshore or illicit apps through VPNs, Telegram groups, or sideloaded platforms.

More From This Section

hospitals, take two, Drug

CDSCO flags 8 drugs as spurious, 134 not of standard quality in July

BS infra summit fossil panel

BS Infra Summit: 'Fossil fuels to remain vital as renewables face hurdles'

FMCG, SHOPS

Experimenting consumers channel growth for innovative launches: Reportpremium

Oil barrels

India resumes canola oil imports after 5 years as domestic prices surge

banking, banks

Bank-AI collab improves pricing, risk models: Philadelphia Fed's Jagtiani

Topics : online gaming betting gambling industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon