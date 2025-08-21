Google Pixel 10 series makes it easier to switch from iPhone: Here's how

With the Pixel 10 launch, Google has introduced a new way to simplify the move from iPhone to Pixel. People who pre-order or purchase a Pixel 10 series device from the Google Store will get an email before the phone is delivered. The message helps prepare iPhone data for transfer, covering passwords, wallet items, and app details, so the switch can begin as soon as the Pixel 10 is set up. Together with the upgraded My Pixel app, these features ensure that the user sets up the device faster.
Switching from iPhone to Pixel: What’s new
According to Google, customers who pre-order or buy a Pixel 10 series device directly from the Google Store will receive an email before their handset arrives. This email will help in preparing iPhone data for transfer, including saved passwords, wallet items, and app information, ensuring that the switch process is ready to go as soon as the Pixel 10 is in hand.
Once users power on their new Pixel 10, the support continues with contextual tips built into the device. These guides cover basic tasks such as taking screenshots or powering off the phone, which can be particularly helpful for those unfamiliar with Android’s interface. Additionally, Google has also upgraded the My Pixel app, which works alongside these new options to help users settle into their device more quickly.
Google Messages with RCS (Rich Communication Services) ensures Pixel 10 owners can chat easily with friends and family, independent of the device they use. Furthermore, Google is introducing a new on-device, AI-powered agent which is designed to provide instant support. This assistant can handle troubleshooting directly or escalate issues to a live customer support representative if needed for iPhone switchers.