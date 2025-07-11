Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 11 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 11 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 11. Here is a detailed guide to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for July 11, giving players the chance to unlock in-game rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power-ups.
 
Since these codes are valid for a limited time and can only be used a certain number of times, players should redeem them quickly before they expire.
 
You’ll find the full list of active codes below, along with easy steps on how to claim them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 11 are:
 

  • F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6
  • F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4
  • F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5
  • F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7
  • F3L7K1J9H5G2F8E4
  • F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
  • F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
  • F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
  • F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
  • F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
  • F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
  • F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
  • F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
  • F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
  • F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
  • F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6
  • F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2
  • F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7
  • F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent straight to your in-game mailbox. If the code includes diamonds or gold, they’re instantly added to your account.
 
These codes can unlock various items, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements.
 
  Each code can only be used 500 times per day and usually expires within twelve hours, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.
First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

