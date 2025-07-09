Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Last of Us Part II Remastered gets chronological mode in free update

The Last of Us Part II Remastered gets chronological mode in free update

The Last of Us Part II Remastered game has got a free update with Chronological Mode, new trophies, bug fixes, and Drake-themed character skins for No Return mode

The Last of Us Part II Remastered download free update

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony’s Naughty Dog studio has rolled out a free update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, giving players the option to play the game in chronological order for the first time. Available now on PS5 (Patch 2.1.0) and PC via Steam and Epic Games (Patch 1.5), the Chronological Mode rearranges the original non-linear narrative—told through flashbacks and time jumps—into a single continuous timeline.
 
According to the PlayStation blog, the update is aimed at returning players who want a new way to engage with the story of Ellie and Abby. This update arrives just as HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 wraps up and with no third game on the immediate horizon. 
 

The Last of Us Part II Remastered update: What’s New

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Naughty Dog says the mode offers a different emotional arc and may highlight narrative parallels that were less visible before. For instance, players will see events like Ellie learning the guitar and her journey through Seattle unfold in an uninterrupted sequence. The studio says this was not a small task, given the game's complex structure.

It also includes new in-game trophies tied to completing Chronological Mode and two unlockable character skins for No Return, the game’s roguelike mode, dressing Joel and Tommy as Nathan and Sam Drake from Uncharted, in a nod to Naughty Dog’s history. The patch also brings general bug fixes and performance improvements.
  Naughty Dog recommends that first-time players stick with the original non-linear format, but for returning fans, Chronological Mode offers a new lens on the story, particularly as the upcoming season of the show is expected to spotlight Abby’s perspective.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

