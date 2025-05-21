Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: May 21 redeem codes to win in-game rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: May 21 redeem codes to win in-game rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for May 21. Players can follow the guide below to redeem them

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for May 21, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards for free. By using these codes, players can unlock exclusive items such as limited-time outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other premium features that enhance the gaming experience.
 
Each code has a limited number of uses and is only valid for a short period, so players are advised to redeem them without delay.
 
Here’s the current list of available codes along with a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for May 21 are:
 
  • ASDF67GHJKL9
  • HJKL56POIUYT
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ
  • YUIO34LKJMNB
  • FFMXTY89VCX2L
  • ZXCV23BNMLKP
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • TREW23ASDFGH

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currency like diamonds or gold, it is credited to the account immediately.
 
These codes provide access to special in-game items such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements that upgrade the game’s appearance.
  Since each code is restricted to 500 uses per day and remains valid for just 12 hours, players are advised to act quickly to secure their rewards.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

