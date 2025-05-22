Garena Free Fire Max: May 22 redeem codes to win weapon skins and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a batch of redeem codes for May 22, giving players a chance to grab in-game rewards at no cost. These codes can be used to unlock exclusive content, including special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other limited-time items that add value to gameplay.
Since each code comes with usage limits and expires quickly, it’s best to claim them as soon as possible.
Below is the updated list of active codes, followed by a simple guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 22 are:
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards linked to it are delivered directly to the in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward includes diamonds or gold, the amount is instantly added to the account.
These codes unlock a range of exclusive content, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades that enhance the overall look of the game.
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and stays active for only 12 hours, making it important to claim them promptly before the window closes.