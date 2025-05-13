Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 13, win emotes and weapon skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for May 13, offering players an opportunity to claim exclusive in-game rewards for free. These may include rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that enhance the overall gaming experience.
As the codes are only valid for a limited time and can be redeemed by a restricted number of users, players are advised to act quickly.
Check out the updated list of active codes below, along with simple steps to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 13, 2025 are:
Also Read
- FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7
- FETGERT5G56GJ7N6
- FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3
- FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2
- FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1
- FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7
- FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8
- FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6
- FGERT5TG6YE546V7
- F5YH456HYT6HGR53
- FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4
- FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1
- FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a code, the rewards are instantly sent to the player's in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward includes gold or diamonds, the in-game balance is updated right away.
Players can gain access to exclusive time-limited items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that enhance the game's aesthetics.
Each code can be used up to 500 times per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so it's best to redeem them promptly.