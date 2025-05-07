Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 7, win diamonds and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 7, win diamonds and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for May 7. Follow this guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for today, offering players the chance to unlock a range of exclusive in-game goodies at no cost. These may include rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and various items that improve the overall gaming experience.
 
Since the codes are time-limited and come with a capped number of uses, it’s recommended to redeem them promptly before they expire or hit their usage limit.
 
Check out the latest list of active codes below, along with an easy guide on how to claim your rewards without hassle.
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by MoneyControl, active redeem codes for May 7, 2025 are:
  • FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
  • FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C
  • FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K
  • FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J
  • FKC6T29JDVSA2W7H
  • FPX4YG2B MQL1ER8N
  • FOBBR5UJZW9IX3A
  • FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E
  • FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y
  • FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O
  • FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
  • FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
  • FUD5BJ1XMAG8Q2ZE
  • FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
  • FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
  • FSY2NK7EHP4CVQ6M
  • FDG9WM1ITVRS5BZ8U
  • FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately to reflect the addition.
 
These redeem codes often unlock exclusive and time-sensitive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements that improve the gaming experience.
 
With each code limited to 500 redemptions per day and only active for 12 hours, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

