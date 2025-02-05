Business Standard

NYSE-listed Genpact announces the launch Service-as-Agentic-Solutions

Genpact's launch of Agentic Solutions follows the introduction of the Genpact AI Gigafactory, an AI accelerator that enables clients to develop, deploy, and scale AI

The AI Gigafactory is being positioned as a one-stop shop, offering everything from re-deployable AI frameworks to dedicated AI 'pods' to service a client's unique needs.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

NYSE-listed Genpact, a technology services and solutions company, today announced the launch of its Agentic Solutions as part of its pivot to reimagining delivery. Genpact’s Service-as-Agentic-Solutions will accelerate innovation for enterprises by changing the way services are delivered, enabling business operations to evolve from traditional, linear models to autonomous agent-led delivery.
 
“The rapid evolution of intelligence is reshaping the future of work. Businesses are looking to effectively embed AI at scale,” said Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, president and chief executive officer, Genpact.
 
Kalra further added: “The key unlock is mass personalisation and precision supported by strong governance of autonomous agent-led delivery. Our deep domain and process expertise allow us to build scalable Agentic Solutions, empowering enterprises to realise the full potential of AI while enhancing control and trust.”
 
 
Genpact bringing out agentic AI solutions at scale will perhaps be the first instance from an Indian IT player. A few weeks ago, the company had announced the launch of the AI Gigafactory to scale enterprise solutions.
 
The AI Gigafactory is being positioned as a one-stop shop, offering everything from re-deployable AI frameworks to dedicated AI 'pods' to service a client's unique needs.

The first Agentic Solution to launch in a series is Genpact AP Capture, from Genpact’s accounts payable (AP) suite, which is designed to modernise accounts payable. With pressure placed on today’s chief financial officers (CFOs) to evolve the way their teams work, Genpact AP Capture leverages data and insights to enable faster invoice extraction with higher precision to deliver superior value, the company said.
 
Genpact’s launch of Agentic Solutions follows the introduction of the Genpact AI Gigafactory, an AI accelerator that enables clients to develop, deploy, and scale AI.
 
Accelerating the company’s move to Service-as-Agentic-Solutions, Genpact is introducing its own Agentic Solutions. These are trained with an industry-specific semantic layer that allows agents to learn, adapt, and make autonomous decisions based on real-world feedback.

Topics : Genpact Aritificial Intelligence Technology

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

