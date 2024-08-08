Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as chief technology and innovation officer

Business Standard
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

In a bid to increase the focus on the delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, Genpact on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Vohra as its first Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) with immediate effect.

Vohra, who brings more than 30 years of technology, consulting, and industry expertise with him, will report to Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, president and CEO, Genpact.
“Sanjeev brings tremendous AI and advanced technologies expertise to Genpact and an inclusive, people-first leadership style to our team,” said B K Kalra, president and CEO, Genpact, on the appointment.

As the CTIO, Vohra will drive Genpact’s technology strategy, innovation framework, strategic partnerships, future-proof talent roadmap, and skill rotation, according to the company.

Before Genpact, he served as the global lead of Accenture applied intelligence, where he led the company’s data and AI business and advised c-suite executives across industries on the strategic application of data, advanced analytics, and AI.

Commenting on his new role at Genpact, Vohra said, “I am excited to lead Genpact’s AI and advanced technology initiatives at such a pivotal moment. There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the capabilities of advanced technologies for positive change and unlock value for clients and shareholders.”

Over the last few years, Genpact has been transitioning from a pure-play business process outsourcing (BPO) firm to an artificial intelligence-first professional services company.

In this pursuit, the firm has announced the setting up of AI innovation centres across the globe. In April this year, it announced the opening of an artificial intelligence (AI) innovation centre in Gurugram as part of furthering its AI-first approach. The company’s first such centre was launched in London last year.

Talking about the company's AI approach, Kalra said, “Our teams are critical to our success, and we’ve made significant progress in scaling our broader technology skills as part of our overall investment in data, tech, and AI. Sanjeev’s visionary thinking will be invaluable as we embed AI and advanced technologies in every client conversation and deepen our internal technology expertise throughout Genpact.”

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

