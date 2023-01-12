JUST IN
Samsung opens pre-reserve for Galaxy S23 series in India ahead of launch
Twitter planning to sell inactive usernames through online auctions
Microsoft to move some 'Teams' features to Premium edition: Report
Apple may release first touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro in 2025: Report
Google rolls out new feature 'emoji reactions' on Meet: Details here
Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew back to Earth
India team a core innovation engine across Applied Systems: CTO Belanger
Budget 2023: Digital infra, cybersecurity spending critical for tech sector
Apple working on MicroLED screens for use in iPhones, smartwatches: Report
Paid $320 billion to developers on App Store since launch in 2008: Apple
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung Galaxy F04 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

OpenAI to soon monetise ChatGPT platform with a paid professional version

Opened last month for the general public, ChatGPT has invited users to get feedback and learn about its strengths and weaknesses

Topics
Artificial intelligence | Chatbots | Chatbot help

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chat GPT
ChatGPT

AI research organisation OpenAI has said it will soon monetise its ChatGPT platform, after seeing a mammoth response to its AI chatbot that can write poems, essays, emails and even codes.

The Microsoft-owned company said it is "starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT" as a way to "ensure long-term viability."

"Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits and faster performance," said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder, OpenAI.

The monetised version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional.

ChatGPT last reported over a million users.

ChatGPT Professional will be always available (no blackout windows), fast responses from ChatGPT (no throttling) and as many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit).

"If you are selected, we'll reach out to you to set up a payment process and a pilot. Please keep in mind that this is an early experimental programme that is subject to change, and we are not making paid pro access generally available at this time," said the company.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Microsoft is planning to infuse $10 billion into OpenAI that will value the company at nearly $29 billion.

News portal Semafor reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that it is still unclear if the deal has been finalised but "documents sent to prospective investors in recent weeks outlining its terms indicated a targeted close by the end of 2022".

Microsoft's $10 billion investment will see it get 75 per cent of OpenAI's profits "until it recoups its investment," the report mentioned.

The tech giant had invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019.

Opened last month for the general public, ChatGPT has invited users to get feedback and learn about its strengths and weaknesses.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 11:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU