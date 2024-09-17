Business Standard
Google is reportedly developing a solution to address the issue of duplicate notifications, as indicated by code found in the latest Android 15 beta

Prakruti Mishra
Sep 17 2024

Android apps typically show notifications separately on each device they are installed on, failing to register when a notification has been viewed on one device. Consequently, notifications that have been seen by the user on one device reappear as unread on another. This occurs because the status of notifications is not synced across devices.

Google appears to be planning to eliminate duplicate notifications. According to Android Authority, the company might be working on a solution to this issue, as suggested by code discovered in the most recent Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update released last week.
According to the report, a reference to a “sync across devices” feature was found while examining the latest update. This option is reportedly set to appear under Settings, specifically within Notification, alongside “sensitive notifications” and the new “notification cooldown” feature. The location of the class controlling the “sync across devices” option also suggests that notifications may indeed be synced across devices.

According to Android Authority, the new syncing option could lead to the creation of a new page in the Google Play Services app focused on synchronising notifications across Android devices. Although there is no official confirmation, the feature is expected to be available across the Android ecosystem, not limited to Pixel devices.

This potential feature would enhance the Android experience, making it more seamless and user-friendly while preventing the hassle of repeatedly viewing the same notification.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

