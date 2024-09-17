HMD Skyline with Nokia Lumia-inspired design launched in India: Know more

Finnish mobile phone brand Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has launched the Skyline smartphone in India. Unveiled in July, the smartphone features a design inspired by the Nokia Lumia series and emphasises repairability. HMD states that the Skyline smartphone simplifies at-home repairs through the quick and easy disassembly of key replaceable components.

The HMD Skyline is offered in a 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. Priced at Rs 35,999, the smartphone is now available in India on HMD official website, the e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select retail outlets. The HMD Skyline comes in two colours: Twisted Black and Neon Pink.

HMD Skyline: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, the HMD Skyline features a 6.55-inch fullHD+ pOLED display of a 144Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10 for compatible content. For imaging, the smartphone has a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. This primary sensor is accompanied by a 50MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging. Additionally, it supports wireless charging with magnetic attachment, enabled by Qi2 support.

Regarding repairability, HMD states that the Skyline smartphone employs an internal screw-driven camshaft that allows users to easily disassemble the device at home. By turning a single screw, users can remove the back cover. They can also disconnect the display cable and replace the removable battery independently.

