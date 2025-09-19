Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Gemini to bring AI agents in Chrome for Mac and Windows: Report

Google Gemini to bring AI agents in Chrome for Mac and Windows: Report

Google expands Gemini in Chrome on Mac and Windows, with AI upgrades that let the assistant summarise, compare, and answer questions

Google has announced that its Chrome browser will be getting deeper Gemini AI integration on Mac and Windows, without any additional cost for users. According to a report by TechCrunch, the company has also announced agentic browsing, including AI Mode in the address bar, new Gemini features, AI-driven scam protection, automatic password resets, and other upcoming enhancements. The rollout starts later this month in English in the US, with expansion to more countries and languages planned.

Gemini in Chrome: What is new

According to the report, Gemini can now work across multiple tabs, allowing users to quickly compare and summarise information across multiple websites. For example, you could be planning your flight, hotel, and vacation in multiple tabs and work with Gemini to organise your trip. Or, you might be shopping for a new mattress and want to compare all of the different models you’re looking at in multiple tabs.
 
 
Gemini will soon be able to access previously visited web pages, allowing users to return to past browsing sessions without searching through browser history. Users can query specific pages, such as a site viewed for a walnut desk or a blog on back-to-school this summer.

In addition to this, Google is also introducing deeper integration between Gemini-powered Chrome and other Google apps, including Calendar, YouTube, and Maps. This will allow users to schedule meetings, view location details, and access other features without leaving the current page. For instance, Gemini can navigate to a specific point in a YouTube video when requested.
 
The report stated that Gemini will soon handle routine tasks, such as booking appointments or ordering groceries, by navigating sites and adding items to your cart, leaving the final checkout to the user. The new agentic capabilities are expected in Chrome in the coming months.
The update also brings AI Mode to the Chrome address bar, enabling complex searches with follow-ups. Users can request detailed comparisons or answers directly in the bar, and Chrome can suggest relevant questions based on the page context. AI Overviews and follow-up options will help users explore topics more efficiently.
 
Requirements to use Gemini in Chrome
  • Must be 18 or older and in the US.
  • Use a Mac or Windows computer with the latest Chrome version.
  • Sign in to Chrome (not available in Incognito mode).
  • Chrome language set to English (United States).
  • Work or school accounts require administrator access.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

