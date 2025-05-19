Monday, May 19, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing to launch premium over-ear headphones this year: What to expect

Nothing to launch premium over-ear headphones this year: What to expect

Nothing's design team says sound quality is the top priority for its first over-ear headphones, while also aiming to make the product more accessible

Nothing Fan-made concept headphones (Image: X/@Carl Pei)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing is going to launch its first over-the-ear headphones this summer and it plans to deliver similar audio quality to Apple AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM6 but at a lower price. Nothing posted a video on its YouTube channel that showed its design team having a behind-the-scenes discussion about the upcoming headphone and sharing key details of what we can expect from the London-based brand.
 
Notably, Nothing CEO Carl Pei, back in 2022, shared some fan-made concept images of the “Crazy Cool Nothing Head (1).” Now, after more than two and a half years, the London-based consumer electronics brand has finally confirmed that it indeed has been working on over-the-ear headphones and is set to launch it this year.
 

Nothing Over-the-ear headphones: What to expect

In the video, Nothing designers were quite vocal about their dissatisfaction with the kind of choices that exist today in the headphone market. They expressed that they don’t like the design of the headphones in the present times and some of the headphones like Apple AirPods Max carry a hefty price tag which makes its accessibility tough for the masses. Apparently, they have taken care of this aspect as they aim to release a product at a lower price.

The upcoming headphones are expected to feature simplified and distinct buttons. The reasoning behind this is to make the wearer aware of what control they are touching on the headphones while having them on. Additionally, the team also said that the upcoming headphones will be unique as it will “say something about you.”
The designers said that after making five generations of audio wearables, namely- Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (1), Nothing Ear (2), Nothing Ear (a), and Nothing Ear (Stick), the company has developed a fair expertise in the segment. They will be putting this expertise to good use by delivering premium quality audio in the upcoming over-the-ear headphones. They have stated that the sound quality is their top-most priority. A team member went on to say: “I think they are better than AirPods Max."
 
To know whether this is a market fit or not, the company plans to engage with its community for feedback to refine the final product before launch.

Topics : Nothing headphones gadgets

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

