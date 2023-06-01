close

ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1 bn unique users monthly: Report

A total of 847.8 million unique visitors accessed OpenAI's website in March, following which it climbed nine spots from its previous ranking of 27 and is now at number 18

OpenAI, the maker of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ChatGPT on Thursday revealed that it is rapidly nearing one billion unique visitors per month on its website.

OpenAI is becoming the fastest-growing website among the top 50 most visited sites on the planet. ChatGPT is an AI-powered conversational chatbot, according to the news agency IANS. 
According to the US-based SaaS Webflow design and performance marketing agency VezaDigital, OpenAI's website openai.com grew by 54.21 per cent in traffic volume within a month, the report added.

Traffic statistics for the top 50 websites with the highest total number of visits in March were analysed by the marketing agency, which was based on data from Similarweb (an Israel-based software & data company).
Stefan Katanic, CEO of Veza Digital, said to IANS, "The ChatGPT phenomenon spread like wildfire at the end of 2022 and we expect it to soon break all records of being the fastest-ever website to reach 1 billion monthly active users in such an incredibly short space of time."

A total of 847.8 million unique visitors accessed OpenAI's website in March, following which it climbed nine spots from its previous ranking of 27 and is now at number 18.
ChatGPT's maker also experienced an even bigger leap in February 2023, when it jumped 24 positions and ranked at number 27 from being the world's 51st most visited website.

Katanic also added that "We believe that AI will play a big role in over 50 per cent of businesses in the next five years, as such we are even looking to embrace this technology advancement in our daily operations as well as strategically geo-positioning of our company."
OpenAI in February has already surpassed the one billion visitor milestone and it is expected to reach 1.6 billion visits in March alone.

It is worth noting that every ninth user of OpenAI comes from the United States, which serves as the primary source of traffic for the website.

(With inputs from IANS)

