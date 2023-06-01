WhatsApp's new security centre page to be available in 10 Indian languages



According to media reports, the 'security centre' page will act as a one-stop window for users who wish to learn more about how to protect themselves from spammers and any unwanted contacts. Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday launched a new global 'Security Centre' page.



It is worth noting that the 'security centre' page will be available in ten Indian languages - Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, and Gujarati, along with being available in English. The page has been created to spread awareness about the various safety measures that are available along with the in-built product features which will empower users to take control of their safety, said WhatsApp.



"Protecting personal messages with end-to-end encryption is one of the best lines of defence against scammers and fraudsters and in addition to that WhatsApp is consistently working on new and innovative ways to enhance people's safety and privacy," the report said, citing the messaging platform The reports stated that the new feature will make users aware of the layers of privacy that are provided by the messaging platform. It also lists some of the top tips, which will help users in gaining more control over their accounts, including two-step verification, scams, and identifying fake accounts, among others.

The move comes after several users in India complained of receiving spam calls from international numbers, following which, WhatsApp launched an integrated safety campaign, 'Stay Safe with WhatsApp' in India. With the launch of this campaign, the platform highlighted product features that empower users to take control of their online safety and ensure a safer messaging experience.