Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Google introduces private digital wallet for Android users in India

Google Wallet can be downloaded from Play Store. It is different from Google Pay app which helps manage money and finances.

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has introduced a private digital wallet for Android users in India, allowing users to securely store cards, tickets, passes, keys and IDs, an official said on Wednesday.
Google Wallet can be downloaded from Play Store and would allow users to store their debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, and gift cards among other things.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is different from Google Pay app which helps manage money and finances.
"Google Pay is not going anywhere. It will remain our primary payments app. Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases," said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Android digital wallets Google Pay Google Payment service digital payment wallet Online payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon