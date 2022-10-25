JUST IN
After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad
YouTube to roll out new design features to enhance user experience
Google Pixel 7 Pro an ideal smartphone for Indians in hybrid workplace
Google to upgrade Nest smart home device to Fuchsia OS: Know more
Trying to troll Tim Cook, Google Pixel caught using an iPhone to tweet
Apple to announce new Mac Pro with 48 CPU core M2 chip: Details here
Apple to roll out iOS 16.1: Check supported devices, new features, and more
Meta to introduce Facebook's bitmoji-style avatars to WhatsApp: Reports
Apple's next Mac Pro chip might be four times faster than M2 Max: Report
Pixel Watch not suffering from screen burn-in, it's image retention: Google
You are here: Home » Technology » News
After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad
Business Standard

Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1, launch new Chrome version next yr

There will not be any new updates for users of these operating systems, but older versions of Chrome will still function

Topics
Google | Google Chrome | Microsoft Window

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Google

Google has announced that it will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year, with a new Chrome version.

The tech giant will officially stop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7, 2023, when Chrome 110 is expected to be released, the company said in a support page.

Users need to ensure their device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.

There will not be any new updates for users of these operating systems, but older versions of Chrome will still function.

If someone is still using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, it is advised to upgrade to a supported version of Windows if they want to keep getting Chrome's security updates and new features, the company said.

Recently, a report said, with 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022, Google Chrome was the most vulnerable browser available.

According to the report, the figures were based on data from a database, covering January 1 to October 5.

Google Chrome was the only browser with vulnerabilities in the five days in October, including CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

The CVE programme tracked security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms.

The database does not list details for the flaws, but the report said they could lead to memory corruption on a computer.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 10:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU