Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1, launch new Chrome version next yr

has announced that it will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year, with a new Chrome version.

The tech giant will officially stop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7, 2023, when Chrome 110 is expected to be released, the company said in a support page.

Users need to ensure their device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.

There will not be any new updates for users of these operating systems, but older versions of Chrome will still function.

If someone is still using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, it is advised to upgrade to a supported version of Windows if they want to keep getting Chrome's security updates and new features, the company said.

Recently, a report said, with 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022, Chrome was the most vulnerable browser available.

According to the report, the figures were based on data from a database, covering January 1 to October 5.

Chrome was the only browser with vulnerabilities in the five days in October, including CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

The CVE programme tracked security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms.

The database does not list details for the flaws, but the report said they could lead to memory corruption on a computer.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)