close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google rolls out persistent filters 'search chips' in Drive on web

The search chips feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

IANS San Francisco
Google

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has introduced a "search chips" feature in Drive, which will allow users to filter by criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

Filtering by these criteria will help users narrow down and find relevant files faster in any view throughout Drive, said Google.

This feature was previously available in Google Drive search, but it is now available "across Drive".

The search chips feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

It will also be available to users with personal Google Accounts, according to the company.

Earlier this month, Google rolled out refreshed user interface for Google Drive, docs, sheets and slides on the web.

Also Read

Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web

Google Messages to get end-to-end encryption for group chats: Details here

Microsoft packs Bing engine, Edge browser with AI in challenge to Google

Kolkata airport gets DigiYatra, check-in with facial recognition tech

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for beta testers on Android beta

OnePlus 10R becomes more affordable; price reduced for the second time

Netflix rolls out ad-supported plan 'Basic with Ads' for Apple TV users

Twitter working on fact-checking programme 'Community Notes' for media

"Following the release of Google Material Design 3, the refreshed user interface is purposefully designed to streamline core collaboration journey across our products," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

In Drive, users will see improvements such as -- "Key actions surfaced inline on files, for quick access and increased productivity" and the "ability to select multiple items at a time and undertake batch operations for frequent tasks".

--IANS

shs/khz/

Topics : Google | Google Alphabet

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Google rolls out persistent filters 'search chips' in Drive on web

Google
1 min read

Kolkata airport gets DigiYatra, check-in with facial recognition tech

faces, facial recognition
2 min read

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for beta testers on Android beta

WhatsApp
1 min read

OnePlus 10R becomes more affordable; price reduced for the second time

OnePlus
2 min read

Netflix rolls out ad-supported plan 'Basic with Ads' for Apple TV users

Netflix
2 min read

From insurance policies to MFs, here are the new tax rules from April 1

savings, investment, saving scheme
4 min read

Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Shakti Pumps, BDL, RVNL

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Donald Trump indicted in New York over hush money paid to porn star

Donald Trump
6 min read

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

Reliance Industries
2 min read
Premium

Sebi considers bringing in new expense structure for mutual funds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon