Realme P4x 5G and Watch 5 to be launched on December 5: What to expect

Realme will expand its P-series smartphone line in India on December 4 with the launch of the Realme P4x 5G. Alongside the smartphone, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Realme Watch 5. The Realme P4x will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 256GB storage. The smartphone will boast a 7000mAh battery. Upon launch, the Realme P4x 5G and the Realme Watch 5 will be available for purchase across Realme’s website, ecommerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores.
Realme P4x 5G: What to expect
The Realme P4x 5G has been confirmed to sport a display of a 144Hz refresh rate display. According to the company, the display will support up to 90 frames per second in games such as BGMI and up to 120 frames per second in Free Fire. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, paired with up 256GB internal storage.
The Realme P4x 5G will be powered by a 7000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Additionally, Realme has said that the smartphone will feature a vapour chamber cooling system to help regulate temperatures during extended use.
Realme P4x: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7400
- DRAM: Up to 18GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging 45W wired
Realme Watch 5: What to expect
Realme is also set to introduce the Realme Watch 5, alongside the P4x 5G. The smartwatch will sport a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a flat glass cover, an aluminium alloy crown and a metal-finish body. The company has claimed that the Watch 5 can last up to 20 days on a single charge when used in its Light Mode. The device is said to support standard fitness and health-tracking features aimed at everyday use.