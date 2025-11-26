Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Can seniors evict their children even after years of delay? HC says yes

Can seniors evict their children even after years of delay? HC says yes

HC clarifies that hesitation doesn't weaken seniors' legal protection

elder, old people, old age

Representational Image

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In India, family bonds are deeply cherished, and multi-generational households are the norm. Yet, we still see cases where senior citizens face neglect or harassment from adult children or other legal heirs, prompting them to seek legal relief to protect their rights at home. A recent Delhi High Court ruling has clarified that delays in approaching authorities do not automatically prevent seniors from exercising their eviction rights under the law.
 

The case

A senior citizen in New Ranjeet Nagar, Delhi, allowed his daughter and her family to live on the second floor of his property. Over time, alleged harassment and mistreatment led him to file a complaint under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.
 
 
Initially, the district magistrate granted eviction. However, the Appellate Authority later set aside the order, citing the delay in filing the complaint. The Delhi High Court disagreed, reinstating the eviction order and emphasising that a senior’s hesitation to approach authorities cannot be used as a reason to deny legal relief.
 
“Such disputes are fairly common but under-reported,” says Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co.
 
“Many seniors hesitate to take formal action because of emotional ties, fear of conflict, social stigma, or financial dependence. Actual cases that reach the Tribunal represent only a small fraction of the real problem.”

Also Read

Milking the local connections

Bengaluru Police arrest couple linked to fake Nandini ghee racket

autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune illnesses spread quietly: Experts share early signs to watch for

Train, Indian Railway

Cabinet approves ₹2,781 cr railway projects for Gujarat, Maharashtra

UAE golden visa

UK tax regime pushes super-rich to Dubai: What Indian HNIs should know

Suicide

Pan masala mogul's daughter-in-law dies by suicide at south Delhi home

 
Mayank Arora, advocate, partner at The Chambers of Bharat Chugh adds, “There is a noticeable rise in cases where senior citizens face harassment from their children. Earlier, hesitation or social stigma prevented them from seeking legal recourse. Today, more seniors are recognising their rights and turning to the law for protection.”
 

Understanding eviction rights

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 gives seniors several important rights:
 
Seek maintenance from adult children or legal heirs.
 
Void property transfers made on the promise of care if the child fails to maintain them.
 
Request eviction of children or relatives in cases of neglect or mistreatment.
 
Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis, says, “The Act allows seniors to file a petition with the district magistrate even against sons, daughters, in-laws, or other legal heirs if they fail in their duty to maintain them.”
 
Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, adds, “Even if children claim rights over the property, eviction can still be ordered. The law focuses on protecting the senior citizen’s safety, dignity, and well-being.”
 

Preparing for an eviction case

Experts emphasise the importance of documentation and preparation:
 
Documents: Proof of property ownership, transfer deeds, evidence of neglect or harassment (messages, photos, medical records, witness statements).
 
Process: File under Section 5 before the local Maintenance Tribunal. Cases are usually decided within 90 days, extendable by 30 days.
 
Practical tips: Keep timelines clear, maintain records of incidents, and be ready for counterclaims. Legal counsel can help navigate complex property disputes.
 
Rohit Jain notes, “Ownership of property must be clear. Eviction isn’t automatic, you need to show neglect or breach of obligation.”
 
Arora shares a real-life example. A senior citizen’s delayed complaint against a daughter-in-law allowed counterclaims to complicate matters, delaying eviction. Eventually, the high court intervened, reinforcing the senior’s right to protection.
 

Note for senior citizens

The Delhi High Court ruling is a reminder that seniors can exercise their legal rights. With proper documentation and legal guidance, eviction under the Senior Citizens Act provides an important tool to protect dignity, well-being, and peace of mind, without undermining family ties.

More From This Section

Multi-asset allocation funds, MAAFs

Multi-asset funds: Invest for diversified portfolio, tax-smart rebalancingpremium

BHIM UPI

BHIM's new UPI feature allows families to make payments from one bank acct

Real estate

Luxury home prices jump 40% in 3 years-NCR leads with a massive 72% surge

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

New labour codes likely to boost pension, trim monthly salaries: Tax expert

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

Infra's exploding: Nifty Infra beats Nifty50 by 2X and it's just the start

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon