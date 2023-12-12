Sensex (-0.05%)
Google Messages to get WhatsApp-like edit feature in coming weeks: Report

There has been no official confirmation from Google regarding the edit feature in its Messages app. However, the new beta version of the app hints that feature is coming soon to its RCS messaging app

Google Messages

Google Messages

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Google is reportedly working on a new feature for its Messages app that would allow users to edit sent messages. According to a report by The SpAndroid, Google has added some flags for the new feature in the beta version of the app that was released last month for select users. The flags indicate enabling an editing UI for a message and loading the edit history of messages from the message database.
The beta update also includes codes for processing the edited message on both ends – senders and receivers end. The report stated that enabling the existing flags does not do anything as the feature is still in its development stage.
Google has reportedly created a new table named message_edits in the database file of the Messages app. The table contains columns such as-, latest_message_id, original_rcs_messages_id, edited_at_timestamp_ms and received_at_timestamp_ms. This table is probably where Google Message is going to store details of the edited messages and process them.

There has been no official confirmation from Google regarding the edit feature in its Messages app. However, the new beta version of the app hints that feature is coming soon to its RCS messaging app.
Google recently added support for Ultra HDR image format in RCS chats on Google Messages app on Android 14 devices.
Ultra HDR image format is available on Android 14 and is standard JPEG format with HDR metadata. Non-HDR displays will continue to show standard image, while HDR panels will boost the colour and contrast of the image using the shared HDR metadata.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

