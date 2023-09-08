Western Digital launches WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD, price starts at Rs 4,599

American data storage company Western Digital on September 7 launched in India the WD Blue SN580 NVMe Solid State Drive (SSD). The SSD comes with storage options ranging from 250GB to up to 2TB, with 5-year limited warranty across models.

Based on NVMe PCle Gen 4.0, the SSD is rated for up to 4,150 MB/s read and write speeds on models with storage capacity between 1TB and 2TB. While reading speed measures how fast the file stored on the drive can be accessed, write speed measures time taken to copy files onto the drive.

Western Digital said the SSD features its nCache 4.0 technology, which would enable faster large file transfer and a hybrid SLC (Single-layer cell) cache.

Western Digital said the SN580 is its first drive in the WD Blue product lineup to feature both nCache 4.0 technology and NVMe PCle Gen4.0. Senior Director Marketing WD, Jaganathan Chelliah said that the new SN580 is designed to boost productivity for creative professionals by eliminating inconvenience of prolonged file transfers.

The WD SN580 NVMe SSD boasts a slim M.2 form factor and a claimed rating of up to 900TBW (Terabytes written), which denotes the total amount of data that a SSD can write in a lifetime.

The new Solid State Drive by Western Digital is available for purchase at Amazon and select retailers. Western Digital said the price for the 1TB variant starts at Rs 4,599.