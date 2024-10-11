Business Standard
Google's Circle to Search is coming to more phones, including China's HONOR

HONOR 200 series devices will be among the first non-Samsung and Google smartphones to feature Circle to Search functionality

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Chinese smartphone brand HONOR has announced that Google’s gesture-driven visual search feature, Circle to Search, is coming to its Magic V3 foldable smartphone as well as the HONOR 200 series smartphones. In a press note announcing the availability of Google’s Circle to Search, HONOR stated that the feature will provide a “seamless and intuitive search experience” for its users.

With Circle to Search being introduced on HONOR 200 series smartphones, they will be among the first non-Samsung or Google devices in India to offer this gesture-driven search functionality. Although the HONOR Magic V3 has launched in several regions, it has not yet been made available in India.

Google’s Circle to Search is also featured on Xiaomi’s newly launched 14T smartphone, which is expected to arrive in the Indian market by the end of this year. Additionally, China’s Tecno has confirmed that Circle to Search will be included in its upcoming Phantom V Fold 2 smartphone.

First introduced with the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search has since expanded to various flagship and mid-range models within the Samsung Galaxy and Pixel lineups. With brands like HONOR, Xiaomi, and Tecno adopting the feature, it is anticipated that other manufacturers, including OnePlus, Vivo, and OPPO, will follow suit in the near future.

Google is reportedly working on new features for Circle to Search. While the ability to scan barcodes and QR codes using the gesture-driven search feature has already rolled out, the capability to search for any video via Circle to Search is said to be under development.

