Google Pixel 9 series could include a foldable model, new colours: Report

Google is likely to introduce four models in the Pixel 9 series later this year. The US-based software giant is reportedly working on an XL and foldable model, both of which would be part of the Pixel 9 series. That said, the four models in the series would be the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Furthermore, these devices would be offered in new colour options besides the standard Obsidian and Porcelain colours.

The Pixel 9, for example, would be offered in Jade and Peony colours in addition to Obsidian and Porcelain. Likewise, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL could be offered in new Hazel and Rose colour options in addition to Obsidian and Porcelain. The Fold, expected to be called Pixel 9 Pro Fold, would likely be offered in a shade of Gold colour that would either be called Porcelain or Gold. This would be in addition to the standard Obsidian colour.

According to news reports, the Pixel 9 would have a glossy finish on the back cover but the Pixel 9 Pro would have a matte finish on the rear panel. Both the models are expected to bring a new design for the camera module.

The devices are expected to feature AMOLED screens of up to 120 Hz refresh rates, Tensor G4 chip, and Android 15 operating system with support for on-device artificial intelligence features.

For context, Google recently introduced the Pixel 8a in two new colour options in addition to Obsidian and Porcelain. These new colours are Aloe and Bay. While the former is a shade of green, the latter is based on blue colour. Though the colour options are region specific, both are available for purchase in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart.