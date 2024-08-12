Google Pixel 9 series launching in India on August 14 via Flipkart: Details

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones will be available in India from August 14, the day after the global unveiling. Google has previously confirmed through its India-centric online that the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in India from August 14. However, the e-commerce platform Flipkart has also listed the Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones on its website.

According to Flipkart’s listing page for the Google Pixel 9 series, the new Pixel 9 XL model will also be available in India alongside the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones. Although Google has not officially confirmed the details about the XL model, it is anticipated to be a larger screen-sized version of the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone.