Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Google Pixel 9 series launching in India on August 14 via Flipkart: Details

E-commerce platform Flipkart has listed the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on its website, confirming its availability in India alongside Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones will be available in India from August 14, the day after the global unveiling. Google has previously confirmed through its India-centric online that the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in India from August 14. However, the e-commerce platform Flipkart has also listed the Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones on its website.

According to Flipkart’s listing page for the Google Pixel 9 series, the new Pixel 9 XL model will also be available in India alongside the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones. Although Google has not officially confirmed the details about the XL model, it is anticipated to be a larger screen-sized version of the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Surprisingly, neither Google nor its retail partners in India have yet confirmed the availability of the standard Pixel 9 smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, details about the storage configurations of the upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones have surfaced online. According to a report by 9to5Google, the standard Google Pixel 9 will get 12GB RAM, while the Pro models, including the foldable, will feature 16GB RAM. The base variant of the Pixel 9 smartphone is expected to be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to get a 512GB storage option as well. The Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones would likely skip the 128GB storage option.

Google Pixel 9 series: Expected variants
  • Pixel 9: 12GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB RAM + 128GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
Made by Google: Event details

More From This Section

Samsung to take on next-gen Apple iPhone SE with AI-backed Galaxy S24 FE

Apple to release next-generation iPhone SE with AI features in 2025: Report

Adoption of AI spotlights biz to invest in proactive cybersecurity defences

Tech wrap Aug 9: Apple Mac mini M4, Google Pixel 9 series, Instagram, more

Humans may foster emotional ties with ChatGPT's Voice Mode, cautions OpenAI


The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 13 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The launch event will be livestreamed on Made by Google’s official YouTube channel for the global audience.

Also Read

Susan Wojcicki, internet pioneer at Google, Youtube passes away at 56

Pixel 9 series: Of four, Google may launch just 2 models in India on Aug 14

Google Pixel Watch 3 to get bigger battery and brighter display: Report

Tech wrap Aug 7: Vivo V40 series, iOS 18 beta, Google TV Streamer, and more

Google unveils set-top-box like TV Streamer to replace Chromecast: Details

Topics : Google Google Pixel Pixel XL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon