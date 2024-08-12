Samsung to take on next-gen Apple iPhone SE with AI-backed Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S series has, over the years, earned a reputation for offering improved features and performance, but the Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) series has been seen as a budget offering with some compromises on specifications. However, recent reports suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE could be more than that.

Reportedly, the support page for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has gone live, indicating that the launch is near, according to consumer technology website 91mobiles. The next-generation Fan Edition smartphone is expected to be a more affordable alternative to the flagship Galaxy S24 series, with design similarities and specifications akin to the flagship device.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1,900 nits, according to the tech news website Android Headlines. The device is also expected to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The smartphone is anticipated to pack a 4,565mAh battery and offer up to 29 hours of video playback and 78 hours of audio playback. The device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, which has been used in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ in India. In addition, Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Sketch to Image, Portrait Studio, and Live Translate are expected to be supported by the Galaxy S24 FE.

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom unit. A 10MP front camera is also anticipated.

Recent reports suggest that Samsung is planning to expand Galaxy AI to more smartphones, including mid-range models in the Galaxy A-series launched in 2024, which indicates that the company might be working on improving the capabilities of these devices to support its own suite of artificial intelligence features. The same could be the case for the Galaxy S24 FE.

Although the price for the Galaxy S24 FE has not been announced, it is expected to be higher than that of the S23 FE. The anticipated price and specifications indicate that the Galaxy S24 FE might not just be a budget option but could join the flagship category of devices from the brand.