Tech wrap Aug 9: Apple Mac mini M4, Google Pixel 9 series, Instagram, more

Instagram has announced an update that allows users to include up to 20 pictures or videos in a single carousel post. This doubles the previous limit, which was capped at 10. Since its introduction in 2017, the carousel post feature has undergone several enhancements, such as the addition of songs to posts and the option to collaborate with other users. However, this marks the first instance where the number of content items that can be included in a carousel has been increased. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OpenAI has announced that it is making the DALL-E 3 image generation AI model accessible to free-tier users of its ChatGPT service. This initiative allows users to generate up to two images per day by prompting the ChatGPT chatbot with their input. This move marks an expansion in access to advanced AI-driven creative tools for image generation, previously available primarily to paid users.

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant redesign of its Mac mini, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The forthcoming Mac mini model, expected to be released later this year, is anticipated to be the smallest desktop computer ever produced by the US-based technology company. The report also suggests that Apple plans to update its entire line of Mac devices with the M4-series chip, which will power the suite of artificial intelligence features branded as Apple Intelligence.

Google may launch two models from the Pixel 9 series in India on August 14, and not the entire lineup. The US-based technology company has updated its India-centric online store where it has listed only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models. For context, Google is anticipated to launch four models in the Pixel 9 series at a global event on August 13. These may encompass the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Of these, only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models are mentioned on the Google India online store. Moreover, the preview image shared by Google India on social media platform X shows only two smartphones.

Clamshell-style foldable smartphones are inherently fun to use, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 enhances this experience with software improvements that span communication, imaging, and productivity. These enhancements prove useful at work, during vacations, and in everyday situations. Although the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is on the expensive side, starting at Rs 109,999, it is worthy of consideration if the novel use cases enabled by its form factor fit your needs.

On Thursday (August 8), OpenAI cautioned that the newly introduced Voice Mode for ChatGPT could lead users to form emotional connections with the AI model. This warning was included in the company's System Card for GPT-4o, which offers an in-depth examination of the model's potential risks and the safeguards considered during its development.

Apple on Thursday changed its policy in the European Union to allow developers to communicate with their customers outside its App Store after the commission charged the iPhone maker in June for breaching the bloc's tech rules.

After delaying the availability of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro due to quality concerns, Samsung has commenced the sale of the wireless earbuds in select regions, including India. The delay was caused by allegations from early users that the included silicone eartips were prone to tearing when removed from the earbuds, prompting Samsung to suspend deliveries to distribution channels.

Iran is ramping up online activity that appears intended to influence the upcoming US election, in one case targeting a presidential campaign with an email phishing attack, Microsoft said Friday.

President Nicolas Maduro said he has ordered a 10-day block on access to X in Venezuela, accusing the owner Elon Musk of using the social network to promote hatred after the country's disputed presidential election.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning about several security flaws identified in Android devices. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to access confidential data, gain higher system privileges, or execute arbitrary code remotely. Devices powered by Qualcomm and MediaTek processors, including Android phones and tablets, are among those affected.