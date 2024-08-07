Business Standard
Google unveils set-top-box like TV Streamer to replace Chromecast: Details

Priced at $99.99, the Google TV Streamer is currently exclusive to the US market and is now available in the region for pre-orders

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has launched a new streaming device, called the Google TV Streamer, which will be replacing the Chromecast line. Unlike the Chromecast’s small dongle form factor, the TV Streamer features a traditional set-top-box design. Google said that its latest streaming device offers more performance and supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Google TV Streamer is currently exclusive to the US market and is available in the region for pre-orders. Priced at $99.99, the device will be up for sale on September 24.

Google TV Streamer: Design
Google said that the TV Streamer is designed to sit in front of the TV, rather than being tucked behind. The Google TV Streamer is available in Porcelain and Hazel colours, and features a sleek low-profile form.

Google said it has also redesigned the voice remote. The company said that the new remote comes with improved ergonomics with new button layout optimised for hands of all sizes. The remote also features a customisable button for opening a preferred app.

Google TV Streamer: Details

Google said that the TV Streamer offers access to over 7,00,000 movies and shows through streaming apps such as YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV and more. This is in addition to live TV access for over 800 channels. The Google TV streamer utilises Google AI to curate content suggestions across app subscriptions based on users preferences. Additionally, with Google Gemini on Google TV, users can ask for summaries, reviews and breakdowns of content.

In the Ambient Mode, there is also an option to create a personalised screensaver art for an idle TV using generative AI capabilities. Users can input their prompt using voice for the feature to generate a screensaver.

Google has also improved the performance of its streaming device utilising the new form factor. The Google TV Streamer comes with an improved processor and double the RAM of the previous generation Chromecast device and offers 32GB of storage space. The device also supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for offering a more immersive content watching experience. With Google TV Streamer, users also get the option for connecting the device using the Ethernet port in addition to Wi-Fi.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

