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Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Google Pixel's Magic Cue feature will support more apps: Details

Soon, Google Pixel's Magic Cue feature will support more apps: Details

Google may soon expand Magic Cue support beyond its own apps, with a developer demo showing the Pixel AI feature working inside Snapchat with a redesigned interface

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

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Google appears to be preparing an upgrade for Magic Cue, one of the headline AI features introduced with the Pixel 10 series. During a Google for Developers session, the company showcased that the feature will soon work with more third-party apps, including Snapchat. This move could make Magic Cue significantly more practical in day-to-day use, especially since limited app compatibility has so far prevented the feature from becoming genuinely useful for many Pixel users.

Magic Cue may finally become more useful

Magic Cue was introduced as an AI-powered assistant feature that surfaces relevant information contextually without requiring users to switch between apps. The idea behind it is simple — if someone asks for information you recently interacted with, the system can automatically suggest it in a tappable shortcut.
 
 
However, since launch, the feature has remained fairly limited because it largely worked within a narrow set of Google-supported experiences. That seems to be changing now, with Google confirming support for additional third-party apps.

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Snapchat support shown in demo

During the demo session, Google showed Magic Cue working inside Snapchat. In the example, a contact asked a user for the name of a restaurant previously recommended by a mutual friend. Instead of manually searching chats or apps, Magic Cue automatically surfaced the restaurant name in a suggestion chip, allowing the user to tap and instantly share it.
 
Google did not reveal the full list of upcoming supported apps, but Snapchat was specifically highlighted as one of the integrations coming to the feature.

New interface spotted

The developer session also hinted at a redesigned interface for Magic Cue. Earlier, suggestion chips appeared near the keyboard or within the app interface itself. The updated version places the suggestions at the bottom of the screen with a glowing visual effect around them, as part of Google’s Neural Expressive design language, which was showcased at the keynote session of I/O 2026. This redesign will make them more noticeable.
 
The new overlay-style design could also make it easier for Magic Cue to function consistently across third-party apps. Google additionally showed a small “X” button that would let users dismiss suggestions when not needed.

Rollout details still unclear

Google has not officially announced when the upgraded Magic Cue experience will roll out to users. However, the feature may arrive with the stable Android 17 release later this year.

Google’s Gemini Intelligence

Apart from Magic Cue, Google is also expanding its AI-powered contextual awareness with Gemini Intelligence. For the uninitiated, Google’s Gemini Intelligence is an AI-powered system designed to bring contextual assistance, automation, and generative AI features across Android devices and Google services. Built on the Gemini AI models, it can understand text, images, voice, and on-screen content to help users perform tasks more naturally. It powers features such as contextual suggestions, real-time summarisation, writing assistance, image generation, smart replies, and cross-app actions, while also enabling AI experiences like Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and assistant-style interactions on Pixel devices.

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Topics : Google Google Pixel Gemini AI

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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