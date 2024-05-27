Google Play allows requesting in-app purchase payments from others: Report

Google is reportedly adding a new payment option for in-app purchases using Play Store, allowing users to “ask someone else to pay”. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature has started rolling-out in India.

The feature was announced at the Google I/O earlier this month as part of a slew of new changes coming to the Android platform. The new feature will create a button, which when clicked creates a link that the user can send to anyone through a text message, third-party messaging app, and more. The user who sends the payment request is notified that the person who is paying has to know their email address and will be able to see the item that is being purchased. Additionally, the receiver will have 24 hours to complete the payment before the request expires.

On the receiver's end, the payment request will appear as a link, accompanied by a short text describing the item and the app for which the payment has been requested.

The feature will work with all apps that use Google Play’s billing service for in-app purchases and developers will not be required to add any additional line of code to incorporate this button into their app. The button will become automatically available once the Play Billing Library is updated to version six or newer.

Although Google has not officially shared the roll-out plan for the feature, it has already started rolling-out on a few apps for select users in India. The “Ask Someone else to pay” button will likely be available more widely in the coming days.