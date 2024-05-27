Sony debuts ULT-series headphones, portable party speakers in India

Japanese electronics maker Sony on May 27 debuted in India its ULT-series audio products. The series includes ULT Tower 10 party speaker, ULT Field 7 and ULT Field 1 portable wireless speakers, and ULT Wear wireless noise-cancelling headphones. All four devices in the series come with an “ULT button” that the company said enhances the music listening experience with multiple sound modes.

Sony ULT series: Pricing

ULT Tower 10

Price: Rs 89,990

Colours: Black

ULT Field 7

Price: Rs 39,990

Colours: Black

ULT Field 1

Price: Rs 10,990

Colours: Black, White, Orange, Forest Gray

ULT Wear

Price: Rs 16,990

Colours: Black, White, Forest Gray

Sony ULT Power Sound series: Availability and offers



All four devices in the ULT Power Sound Series are now available in India on ShopatSC portal and select e-commerce platforms. Offline, the devices are available at Sony Centre, Sony Exclusive stores, and select electronic stores.

As for the introductory offers, the Sony ULT Tower 10 and ULT Field 7 will be available with a cashback offer of Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively from select bank cards.

Sony ULT Tower 10: Details

The Sony ULT Tower 10 is a 360-degree party speaker with synchronised 360-degree lights and audio channels. The wireless speaker boasts an ULT button, which it said enhances bass production for low frequency sound. The party speaker comes with a wireless mic for karaoke sessions. Additionally, the ULT Tower 10 speaker allows connecting a guitar so that it can be used as an amplifier.

Sony said the party speaker has “Sound Field Optimisation” technology, which detects noise from the surroundings and automatically changes the sound setting to deliver a more clear output. Customers can also connect the ULT Tower 10 with a TV and leverage the TV Sound Booster technology for a better viewing experience.

Sony ULT Field 7: Details

The ULT Field 7 is a party speaker with a portable design, compared to the ULT Tower 10. Like the Tower 10, the Field 7 supports Sound Field Optimisation technology and works with mics for karaoke function and as a Guitar amplifier. The ULT button on the Field 7 speaker allows switching between two modes, ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass and ULT2 for a more punchy effect – said Sony.

The Sony ULT Field 7 supports fast charging with the company claiming three hours of play time in 10 minute charge. Additionally, the ULT Field 7 also gets an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Sony ULT Field 1: Details

The ULT Field 1 is a portable wireless speaker with built-in mic for calls. It boasts echo cancelling technology, which Sony said eliminates unwanted noise during calls. Sony claimed battery life of up to 12 hours. The speaker comes with IP67 rating and features a shockproof design and salt-water resistance allowing a more rugged use.

Sony ULT Wear: Details

The ULT Wear is a pair of wireless headphones powered by Sony’s “Dual Noise Sensor” technology, which it said utilises an integrated Processor to enhance the noise cancelling performance. Similar to the Field 7, the ULT Wear headphones come with dual Bass modes – ULT1 for deeper lower frequency bass and ULT2 for a punchy bass effect.

In terms of functionality, the headphones feature a sensor that pauses the music track when the user takes the headphones off. Additionally, these feature multi-point connectivity. For the battery, Sony said that the headphones last up to 30 hours with active noise cancelling enabled and up to 50 hours in standard mode. Additionally, it offers 90 minutes of play-time in a quick three-minute charge.